Jets' Nicolas Petan: Re-ups for one year
Petan signed a one-year, $874,000 contract with Winnipeg on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Petan saw action in just 15 games for the Jets last season, instead spending the bulk of the year in the minors. In 52 outings for AHL Manitoba, the center racked up 15 goals and 37 assists for a point per game pace. Given the two-way nature of the 22-year-old's deal, he will likely continue to split time between levels.
More News
-
NHL free agency recap
Free agency feels like a long time ago as we move closer to the opening of training camps,...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
How to sort out the huge group of NHL forwards in Fantasy terms? Evan Berofsky does it for...
-
Lundqvist among bust candidates
Former NHL royalty Henrik Lundqvist, Kris Letang and Corey Perry are among Doug Greenberg’s...
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...