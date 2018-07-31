Petan signed a one-year, $874,000 contract with Winnipeg on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Petan saw action in just 15 games for the Jets last season, instead spending the bulk of the year in the minors. In 52 outings for AHL Manitoba, the center racked up 15 goals and 37 assists for a point per game pace. Given the two-way nature of the 22-year-old's deal, he will likely continue to split time between levels.