Petan has failed to register a point in six outings this season.

Petan's inability to write his name on the scoresheet comes despite the fact he continues to get opportunities on the power play, where he is averaging 1:14 of ice time. Additionally. the 22-year-old has only managed to record six shots on goal, which is certainly a red flag for fantasy owners. It is hard to imagine coach Paul Maurice won't look elsewhere for help with the man advantage if the British Columbia native doesn't earn a point soon.