Petan scored his first goal of the season despite playing just 9:12 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Arizona.

Petan took advantage of a favorable matchup against the lowly Coyotes, marking the scoresheet in the first period after failing to record a point in his first six NHL appearances of the campaign. The 22-year-old winger has now lit the lamp four times in 87 career games at the highest level.