Petan has served as a healthy scratch in nine straight games, including Sunday's clash with Tampa Bay.

Petan has seen his spot in the lineup taken by youngsters Jack Roslovic, Brendan Lemieux and Mason Appleton. Andrew Copp's (undisclosed) eventual return to the lineup will only further serve to see Petan slide down the depth chart -- although his contract will likely prevent him from being shipped down to the minors since the move would require him to go on waivers.