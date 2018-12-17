Jets' Nicolas Petan: Stuck in press box
Petan has served as a healthy scratch in nine straight games, including Sunday's clash with Tampa Bay.
Petan has seen his spot in the lineup taken by youngsters Jack Roslovic, Brendan Lemieux and Mason Appleton. Andrew Copp's (undisclosed) eventual return to the lineup will only further serve to see Petan slide down the depth chart -- although his contract will likely prevent him from being shipped down to the minors since the move would require him to go on waivers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...