Jets' Nicolas Petan: Won't hit open market
Petan was tendered a qualifying offer by the Jets on Monday.
Petan scored a pair of goals in his 15 outings for the Jets last season, despite averaging just 8:25 of ice time. The center was a stud in the minors, however, with AHL Manitoba, for which he racked up 52 points in 52 contests. Selected by the organization in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft, the 23-year-old will likely continue to split time between levels during the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...