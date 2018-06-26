Petan was tendered a qualifying offer by the Jets on Monday.

Petan scored a pair of goals in his 15 outings for the Jets last season, despite averaging just 8:25 of ice time. The center was a stud in the minors, however, with AHL Manitoba, for which he racked up 52 points in 52 contests. Selected by the organization in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft, the 23-year-old will likely continue to split time between levels during the 2018-19 campaign.