Chibrikov signed a two-year, $1.75 million contract extension with the Jets on Saturday, per NHL agent Dan Milstein.

Chibrikov has one season remaining on his three-year, entry-level contract, and his new deal will start in the 2026-27 campaign. Chibrikov's freshly inked contract is a one-way agreement, so there's a decent chance the 22-year-old will play for the big club once it begins. In the meantime, Chibrikov might continue to hone his game with AHL Manitoba for the bulk of 2025-26.