Chibrikov scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Bruins.

In his 2024-25 debut for the Jets, the 21-year-old helped set up an Alex Iafallo tally as part of a five-goal eruption by Winnipeg in the third period, then potted the final marker of the game himself after a Bruins giveaway in their own zone inside the last four minutes. It was Chibrikov's first NHL goal this season and the second of his career, and while the power-play shifts are nice to see, the fact that they came in a rout suggests he isn't likely to see regular duty on the man advantage quite yet. The 2021 second-round pick had five goals and 13 points in 19 AHL games prior to his promotion Monday, and if he stays productive he could settle into a middle-six role.