Chibrikov was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Friday.

Chibrikov was recalled as the Jets decided to rest eight regulars for their season finale versus Vancouver. Chibrikov made the most of his NHL debut, scoring the game winner in a 4-2 win Thursday. Chibrikov had 17 goals and 46 points in 69 AHL games before his recall. Look for Chibrikov to get a good chance during training camp to make the Jets' squad in 2024-25.