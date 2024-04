Chibrikov scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 4-2 victory over the Canucks.

In his first career NHL game, Chibrikov forced a turnover with an aggressive forecheck in the Vancouver zone and then finished off a give-and-go with Nino Niederreiter early in the third period. Chibrikov, a second-round pick in 2021, racked up 17 goals and 46 points in 69 games with AHL Manitoba this season, and the 21-year-old could push for a regular spot in the lineup in 2024-25.