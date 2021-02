Ehlers scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Ehlers opened the scoring in the second period, converting on a clean faceoff win by Andrew Copp. In overtime, Ehlers set up Paul Stastny for the game-winning goal. The two-point effort has Ehlers up to 11 tallies and 22 points in 20 outings this season. He's added 70 shots on net and a plus-13 rating -- if not elite, the Danish winger isn't far from it in 2020-21.