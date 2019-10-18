Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: All alone on offense
Ehlers scored the Jets' lone goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.
Ehlers, in the midst of a Jets power-play, gave Winnipeg the lead at the 13:12 mark of the first period, but the hosts would wind up firing blanks the rest of the way. Despite the result, Ehlers continued his habit of providing reliable production and now has eight points, including three goals, in nine games.
