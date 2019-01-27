Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Apparently not far from return

Ehlers "could be close to returning in about a week," Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Ehlers has missed the last eight games with the Jets winning six of those without him. The 22-year-old winger is under contract with the Jets through the 2024-25 campaign at $6 million per season, so you can bet that he'll reprise his typical top-six, power-play role once cleared medically. Ehlers has 15 goals, 12 assists -- including six man-advantage points -- through 40 contests this season.