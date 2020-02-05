Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Assist streak at three games

Ehlers notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Predators.

It's the third straight game the Dane has picked up a helper. Ehlers is at 41 points, 151 shots and a plus-5 rating through 54 games this season. At this pace, he could match his career high of 64 points from 2016-17, but he'll need to see a slight uptick offense. Ehlers' goal drought is now at 10 games.