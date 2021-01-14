Ehlers' (COVID-19) status for Thursday's clash with Calgary remains uncertain as the Jets await his test results, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

In 71 appearances last season, Ehlers recorded 25 goals on 203 shots which saw him crest the 20-goal threshold for the fourth straight year. With the abridged season, the 24-year-old winger could struggle to reach that mark this year, especially if he misses any significant time. If Ehlers can't play, Andrew Copp is slated to move into his spot on the top line.