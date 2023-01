Ehlers (abdomen) will be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup Friday against Tampa Bay, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Ehlers hasn't played since undergoing sports hernia surgery in mid-November. The 26-year-old forward, who racked up three helpers through the first two games of the season before going under the knife, is expected to skate on the first line and No. 1 power-play unit versus the Lightning.