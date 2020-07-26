Ehlers (undisclosed) took the ice for practice Sunday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

The Danish-born player exited the team's scrimmage early Thursday, raising some concern ahead of the season's restart. With Ehlers back skating with the main group at practice, he'll likely assume his second-line role for the team when Winnipeg opens the playoffs against the Flames on Aug. 1. The 24-year-old supplied 58 points across 71 regular season games this campaign, so fantasy managers should keep an eye on him once the playoffs officially get underway.