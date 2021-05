Ehlers (upper body) was on the ice ahead of Monday's game-day skate, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Ehlers was already ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, so this latest update doesn't change his status but could be a sign he'll be ready to play in the postseason. Once given the all-clear, the 25-year-old winger will be a lock for a top-six role and should give the Jets some more attacking options.