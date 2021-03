Ehlers scored two goals and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto.

Ehlers is good, but did anyone see this year's performance coming? He has 13 goals and 28 points in 26 games and sits a remarkable 13th in league scoring. Ehlers has five points in his last two games, but the goals snapped a five-game drought. He's just 25 so this burst could be real. We're inclined to trade high, especially in keeper formats -- take advantage of Ehlers' outburst.