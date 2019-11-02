Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Buries GWG

Ehlers scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Ehlers' third-period tally gave the Jets their third and final lead of the game, just enough to hold off a frenetic attack from the Sharks. The Danish winger continued his recent hot stretch -- he has four goals and two helpers in his last four games. For the year, Ehlers has 14 points in as many games, adding 45 shots as one of the most effective Jets forwards.