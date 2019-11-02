Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Buries GWG
Ehlers scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.
Ehlers' third-period tally gave the Jets their third and final lead of the game, just enough to hold off a frenetic attack from the Sharks. The Danish winger continued his recent hot stretch -- he has four goals and two helpers in his last four games. For the year, Ehlers has 14 points in as many games, adding 45 shots as one of the most effective Jets forwards.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.