Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Busts 10-game goal drought
Ehlers scored an empty-net goal on three shots and had two PIM in a 4-2 win over the Blues on Thursday.
Ehlers' empty-netter was his first goal since Jan. 8. With 19 tallies on the season, the 23-year-old is closing in on his fourth straight 20-goal campaign. He's also produced 42 points and ranks third on the Jets with 151 shots on goal, providing Winnipeg -- and fantasy owners -- with another season of solid across-the-board production.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.