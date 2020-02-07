Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Busts 10-game goal drought

Ehlers scored an empty-net goal on three shots and had two PIM in a 4-2 win over the Blues on Thursday.

Ehlers' empty-netter was his first goal since Jan. 8. With 19 tallies on the season, the 23-year-old is closing in on his fourth straight 20-goal campaign. He's also produced 42 points and ranks third on the Jets with 151 shots on goal, providing Winnipeg -- and fantasy owners -- with another season of solid across-the-board production.