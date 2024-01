Ehlers had an assist in Monday's 4-1 road loss against the Bruins.

Ehlers had the secondary helper on Vladislav Namestnikov's even-strength goal early in the first period to level the game at 1-1. Unfortunately for Winnipeg, that's all of the offense it would get on the night. Ehlers ended up with a minus-1 rating, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a hit in his 17:12 of ice time while splitting his six faceoff opportunities.