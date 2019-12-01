Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Churns out assist
Ehlers recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.
Ehlers had the secondary assist on Jack Roslovic's lone goal for the Jets. Ehlers has racked up 12 goals and eight assists in 27 appearances this season. The Danish winger also has 82 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating.
