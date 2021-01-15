Ehlers tested negative for COVID-19 and was cleared to play for Thursday's contest against the Flames, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Ehlers was forced to miss practice leading up to Thursday's game due to the league's new virus protocols, but he tested negative in time to play. The 24-year-old racked up 25 goals last season in 71 games, as he's hoping to hit the 20-goal threshold for the fifth straight year in a top-six role in 2021. He'll handle left wing duties on the first line Thursday with Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele