Head coach Scott Arniel said Sunday that he expects Ehlers (lower body) to resume skating with the team this week, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Ehlers sustained a lower-body injury in late November and hasn't played since then, but he appears to be progressing in his recovery. The Jets don't practice Monday, so his earliest chance to resume skating will be Tuesday, and a better idea of his status could come into focus based on whether he's donning a non-contact sweater. The 28-year-old racked up nine goals and 16 assists over 24 appearances this season prior to sustaining his injury.