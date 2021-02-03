Ehlers scored a goal on two shots in a 3-2 win over the Flames on Tuesday.

Ehlers' deflection goal at 13:32 of the first period provided the Jets with a 3-1 lead and held up as the game-winner. The 24-year-old has found the back of the net six times in the last eight contests, totalling 11 points during that time. He's on pace for a fifth straight 20-goal campaign.