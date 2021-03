Ehlers notched a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Ehlers set up the second of Andrew Copp's four goals in the contest. The 25-year-old Ehlers has a goal and three helpers in his last six outings, a slight dip in production from his earlier pace. He's still working at a point-per-game with 15 tallies and 18 assists in 33 appearances. The Dane has added 108 shots, nine power-play points and a plus-12 rating.