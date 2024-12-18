Ehlers (lower body) is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Ducks.

Ehlers has been sidelined since Nov. 29 due to a lower-body injury he sustained against the Golden Knights, but he practiced in a regular jersey Monday and will be in the mix to return to game action Wednesday. The Jets will presumably monitor how he feels in the hours leading up to puck drop, and if he's unable to suit up Wednesday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return Saturday against Minnesota or Monday against Toronto.