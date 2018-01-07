Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Continues to shine

Ehlers is off to a fast start in the new year, adding a helper in each of his first two games in 2018.

The Danish winger has a good chance of replicating his 64-point output over a full season from 2016-17, but the difference this time around is that he's only two man-advantage points away from establishing a new career high in that area. He's built chemistry with linemates Bryan Little and Mathieu Perreault in the top six and there's no reason to expect his production to waver. If anything, he'll probably be more involved with Mark Scheifele (upper body) on the shelf.