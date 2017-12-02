Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Contributes two points in win
Ehlers provided a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-4 win over the visiting Golden Knights.
The third-year winger is up to 11 goals and 10 assists through 26 games, which has him on pace to narrowly eclipse his 2016-17 output of 64 points. As you can see, Ehlers is equally adept at lighting the lamp as he is setting the table for scores, so it's recommended that you start him every time the Jets hit game ice.
More News
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Ends eight-game goal skid•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Garners assist•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Nets unassisted marker Tuesday•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Seven points in last three games•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Scores three goals in win over Oil•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Secures long-term deal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...