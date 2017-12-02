Ehlers provided a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-4 win over the visiting Golden Knights.

The third-year winger is up to 11 goals and 10 assists through 26 games, which has him on pace to narrowly eclipse his 2016-17 output of 64 points. As you can see, Ehlers is equally adept at lighting the lamp as he is setting the table for scores, so it's recommended that you start him every time the Jets hit game ice.