Ehlers (neck) believes he's ready to rock for Winnipeg's regular-season opener versus Calgary on Wednesday, John Lu of TSN reports.

Ehlers didn't get into any preseason games due to a neck injury, but it sounds like he should be ready to slide into a top-six role and a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit against the Flames on Wednesday. The 27-year-old winger picked up 12 goals and 38 points through 45 contests last season.