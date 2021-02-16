Ehlers scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

Ehlers' tally in the second period was the second in a span of 1:42 to extend the Jets' lead to 4-1. It ultimately forced Oilers head coach Dave Tippett to replace Mike Smith with Mikko Koskinen. Ehlers has been in fine scoring form through the first month of the season, with 10 goals and 17 points through 15 appearances. The Danish winger also has 53 shots on net, a plus-11 rating and three power-play points so far.