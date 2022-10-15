Ehlers recorded two assists and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Ehlers helped out on both of Mark Scheifele's goals in the game, one of which came on the power play. The 26-year-old Ehlers has displayed steady consistency over the last three years, hovering just a tad under the point-per-game mark. He started 2022-23 in a top-line role alongside the Jets' two other high-scoring stars in Scheifele and Kyle Connor -- if that trio sticks together, they could do enough to earn Ehlers a career year.