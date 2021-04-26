Ehlers will miss the remainder of the regular season with an upper-body injury, though the team expects him back for the postseason. Coach Paul Maurice told reporters, "We're confident and hopeful he'll be back for the start of the playoffs."

All told, Ehlers will be sidelined for 10 games due to his upper-body issue. In his previous 12 contests, the 25-year-old winger racked up six goals on 35 shots and seven assists, including four power-play points. Ehlers trailed only Kyle Connor for the team lead in goals with 21 on the year. Without the Dane available, Mason Appleton figures to move into a first-line role in addition to joining the No. 1 power-play unit.