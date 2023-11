Ehlers scored twice and added nine PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Ehlers stood up for a teammate by fighting Brendan Smith in the third period. The pair of goals doubled Ehlers' output for the season to four tallies. He'd picked up a pair of assists over five games since his last goal. Overall, the winger is still mired in a slow start with eight points, 42 shots on net, 13 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 15 outings.