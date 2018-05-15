Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Earns another apple

Ehlers set up Kyle Connor's power play goal, but his side couldn't muster any other offense in a 3-1 loss to Vegas on Monday in Game 2.

Ehlers was a 29-goal scorer in the regular season, but you'd never know it by his playoff totals, as he's notched seven helpers without finding the twine himself. For the Jets to earn the Clarence Campbell Bowl -- and for him to deserve a spot on your fantasy roster -- he's got to rediscover the form that made him a feared scorer when he was the one taking the shot.