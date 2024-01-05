Ehlers notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Ehlers had been limited to one goal over his last four games after a productive run from the start of December to the holiday break. The 27-year-old winger made a sharp pass to set up Gabriel Vilardi on the Jets' game-winning tally Thursday. Ehlers is up to 28 points (three on the power play), 107 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 37 appearances this season. He should continue to see top-line minutes.