Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Ends eight-game goal skid
Ehlers scored two goals and added an assist during Friday's 4-1 win over Anaheim.
The third-year winger had been in a bit of a scoring funk with just three helpers through his previous eight contests. However, with 10 goals, 17 points and 59 shots over 22 games for the campaign, Ehlers is well on his way to another excellent fantasy showing. The best is likely still ahead of the 21-year-old winger, which makes him an intriguing buy-low candidate in keeper/dynasty settings, but he's also a heater away from qualifying as a high-end asset right now.
