Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Ends mini-slump with helper
Ehlers posted an assist and five shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Ehlers set up Mark Scheifele for a goal in the second period. The Danish winger had gone three games without a point entering Sunday. Ehlers has 38 points in 49 games this season, eclipsing his output from 62 contests last year.
