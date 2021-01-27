Ehlers collected a goal and three assists in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Edmonton. He also had three shots and a plus-3 rating.

Ehlers is in an absolute zone right now, having hit the scoresheet in six of seven games, including nine points over the last four. His goal early in the third period pulled Winnipeg even after an early 3-1 deficit, and he helped set up Paul Stastny's go-ahead goal just over two minutes later for his fourth and final point. Ehlers has five goals and 11 points on the year, the latter leaving him one shy of Edmonton's Connor McDavid for the NHL scoring lead.