Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Exits game with injury
Ehlers won't return to Friday's game versus the Penguins after suffering an upper-body injury, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Ehlers collided with Sidney Crosby during the first period and went directly to the locker room. He eventually returned for a shift before heading immediately back to the room. His absence will shake up the top six. Expect an update before Sunday's home game versus the Stars.
