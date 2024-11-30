Ehlers (lower body) did not finish Friday's game after exiting the contest in the second period, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Ehlers showed some frustration as he came off the ice during a Winnipeg power play. The winger had an assist prior to his exit, giving him 25 points through 24 contests this season. As such, if he misses time, it would be a big blow to a Jets offense that has yet to face a major injury to a key player. He can be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game in Dallas.