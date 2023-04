Ehlers (upper body) expects to be ready to play in Game 1 against Vegas on Tuesday despite being deemed day-to-day by head coach Rick Bowness, John Lu of TSN reports.

Ehler, who sat out Thursday's regular-season finale versus Colorado, declared himself good to go Saturday for the Jets' playoff opener. He wrapped up the 2022-23 campaign with 12 goals and 38 points in 45 games.