Ehlers once again registered 20-plus goals this year for the sixth consecutive season.

Ehlers managed to rack up 28 gaols, along with 27 helpers, despite injuries limiting him to just 62 games for the Jets. Given his level of consistency, fantasy players may want to consider moving Ehlers up their respective rankings heading into next season as he figures to once again be a near-lock for 20-30 goals.

