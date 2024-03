Ehlers scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Ehlers put the finishing touches on the Jets' win and snapped his six-game goal drought in the process. The 28-year-old winger is up to 19 tallies, 44 points, 179 shots on net and a plus-22 rating through 62 appearances. Ehlers continues to see top-six minutes, most recently playing on the second line and second power-play unit.