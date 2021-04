Ehlers tallied a goal on four shots Thursday in a 4-2 victory over Montreal.

The 24-year-old used a burst of speed to streak into the Montreal zone and snap a shot past Jake Allen from the left faceoff circle, giving the Jets a 3-1 lead late in the first period. The goal, which proved to be the game-winner, ended Ehlers' 10-game dry spell. He now has 16 goals and 39 points in 40 games to go along with a career-best plus-15 rating.