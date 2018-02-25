Play

Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Flashing talent against Stars

Ehlers scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over Dallas. It has been three months exactly since his last three-point outing.

Ehlers is incredibly talented, but he is still working on maturing his game. Still, that talent was on full display Saturday night. He will continue to deliver decent offense for owners going forward.

