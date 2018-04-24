Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Full practice participant

Ehlers (undisclosed) practiced without limitations Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Ehlers' session included taking rushes on the second line alongside Paul Stastny -- a good indication the winger will be available for Game 1 versus the Predators. Who gets bumped from the lineup once Ehlers is cleared to play likely depends on the healthy of Joel Armia (upper body), with Jack Roslovic or Matt Hendricks seeming to be the odds on favorites.