Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Full practice participant
Ehlers (undisclosed) practiced without limitations Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Ehlers' session included taking rushes on the second line alongside Paul Stastny -- a good indication the winger will be available for Game 1 versus the Predators. Who gets bumped from the lineup once Ehlers is cleared to play likely depends on the healthy of Joel Armia (upper body), with Jack Roslovic or Matt Hendricks seeming to be the odds on favorites.
More News
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Out for Game 5•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Clutch assist in playoff-opening win•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Picks up point•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Two points in Thursday's win•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Flashing talent against Stars•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Scores lone goal versus Rangers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...