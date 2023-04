Ehlers (upper body) will be a game-time decision Tuesday for Game 1 against Vegas, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Ehlers played in Winnipeg's playoff opener after he fully participated in Monday's practice. He accounted for 12 goals, 38 points and 132 shots on net in 45 appearances during the regular season. If Ehlers is good to go, he should skate on the second line and slot in on the top power-play unit.