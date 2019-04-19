Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Game-time call Saturday
Ehlers (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's Game 6 matchup with St. Louis, per Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun.
Ehlers didn't skate Friday and is not slated to Saturday, but coach Paul Maurice indicated that he is not expecting to make any lineup changes for Game 6. The winger is still looking for his first postseason point, despite having put 16 shots on goal in the last five contests. If Ehlers were to miss Saturday's clash with the Blues, it would likely be Par Lindholm who would slot into the lineup.
