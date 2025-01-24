Ehlers (illness) will be a game-time decision versus Utah on Friday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.
The flu bug is going around the Winnipeg dressing room. Ehlers is off to the best start in his career, tallying 14 goals and 26 assists in 40 games with four goals and 11 assists coming via the power play.
